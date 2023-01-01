https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11541359Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWine glass png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 11541359View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 675 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 843 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1376 x 2448 pxCompatible with :Wine glass png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More