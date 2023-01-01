https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11541615Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlat-coated Retriever chromolithograph collage element. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11541615View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2310 x 1540 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2310 x 1540 px | 300 dpi | 20.39 MBFlat-coated Retriever chromolithograph collage element. Remixed by rawpixel. More