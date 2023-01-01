https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11541675Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Statue of Liberty chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11541675View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1713 x 2570 px | 300 dpi | 32.79 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1713 x 2570 px | 300 dpiCompatible with : Statue of Liberty chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More