https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542017Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRock png wood cut art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 11542017View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 961 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1201 pxBest Quality PNG 1856 x 1486 pxCompatible with :Rock png wood cut art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More