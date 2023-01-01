https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542130Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Happy female doctor with stethoscope medical report line art sticker, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 11542130View personal and business license PNGSVGSmall PNG 975 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1219 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3250 x 4000 pxSVG | 37.17 KBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :PNG Happy female doctor with stethoscope medical report line art sticker, transparent backgroundMore