https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542187Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage cheesecake chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11542187View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1520 x 1014 px | 300 dpi | 12.42 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1520 x 1014 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage cheesecake chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More