https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542205Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBird sculpture vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11542205View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1772 x 1772 px | 300 dpi | 22.48 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1772 x 1772 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Bird sculpture vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More