https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542216Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBird sculpture vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11542216View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1181 x 1654 px | 300 dpi | 14.17 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1181 x 1654 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Bird sculpture vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More