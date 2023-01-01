https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542233Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG vintage hazelnut cake, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11542233View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 pxBest Quality PNG 1520 x 855 pxCompatible with :PNG vintage hazelnut cake, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More