https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542254Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG vintage chocolate cake, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11542254View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 801 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1001 pxBest Quality PNG 1520 x 1014 pxCompatible with :PNG vintage chocolate cake, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More