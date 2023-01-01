https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542260Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBird sculpture png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11542260View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1071 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1181 x 1654 pxCompatible with :Bird sculpture png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More