https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542271Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage cheesecake chromolithograph collage element. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11542271View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1520 x 1014 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 1520 x 1014 px | 300 dpi | 8.86 MBVintage cheesecake chromolithograph collage element. Remixed by rawpixel. More