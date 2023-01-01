https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542645Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAlexander sculpture collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePremiumID : 11542645View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1970 x 2756 px | 300 dpi | 41.27 MBSmall JPEG 858 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1970 x 2756 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Alexander sculpture collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More