https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542780Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Female lab technician looking through microscope in laboratory sticker, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 11542780View personal and business license PNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 924 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1155 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 3079 pxSVG | 32.31 KBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :PNG Female lab technician looking through microscope in laboratory sticker, transparent backgroundMore