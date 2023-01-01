https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543205Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextInterior oil painting background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 11543205View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4014 x 2676 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 4014 x 2676 px | 300 dpi | 61.5 MBFree DownloadInterior oil painting background. Remixed by rawpixel.More