https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544064Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFold paper collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 11544064View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1398 x 1748 px | 300 dpi | 22.88 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1398 x 1748 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Fold paper collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More