https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544198Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLetter collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 11544198View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 13.4 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Letter collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More