Stack of books chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons More Premium ID : 11544893 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1308 x 1962 px | 300 dpi | 22.93 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1308 x 1962 px | 300 dpi