https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544903Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese man vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11544903View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3422 x 4790 px | 300 dpi | 140.77 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3422 x 4790 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Japanese man vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More