Japanese man vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons More Premium ID : 11544903 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3422 x 4790 px | 300 dpi | 140.77 MB Small JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3422 x 4790 px | 300 dpi