https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544927Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBook vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. MorePremiumID : 11544927View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1814 x 1209 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 1814 x 1209 px | 300 dpi | 12.59 MBBook vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. More