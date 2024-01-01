rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11548736
Whale’s Jaw, Dogtown Common, Cape Ann, Massachusetts (1934) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Whale’s Jaw, Dogtown Common, Cape Ann, Massachusetts (1934) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11548736

View CC0 License

Whale’s Jaw, Dogtown Common, Cape Ann, Massachusetts (1934) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery.

More