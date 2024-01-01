https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11548736Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWhale’s Jaw, Dogtown Common, Cape Ann, Massachusetts (1934) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11548736View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 903 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2814 x 2118 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2814 x 2118 px | 300 dpi | 12.21 MBFree DownloadWhale’s Jaw, Dogtown Common, Cape Ann, Massachusetts (1934) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. More