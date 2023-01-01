https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549293Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBeer chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11549293View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1433 x 2547 px | 300 dpi | 29.11 MBSmall JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1433 x 2547 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Beer chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More