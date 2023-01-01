https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549298Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBeer png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11549298View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1071 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1739 x 2435 pxCompatible with :Beer png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More