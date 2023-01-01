https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549547Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSquirrel png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11549547View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 4260 x 3408 pxCompatible with :Squirrel png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More