https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550002Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage peacock png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11550002View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 856 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1070 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1226 x 1718 pxCompatible with :Vintage peacock png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More