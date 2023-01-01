https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550025Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed flower png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 11550025View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3280 x 4100 pxCompatible with :Red flower png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More