Vintage deer chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons More Premium ID : 11550902 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1360 x 1700 px | 300 dpi | 16.28 MB Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1360 x 1700 px | 300 dpi