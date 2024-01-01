rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551297
A Blood Collage: a collage comprised of black and white and colored prints of flowers and religious imagery, including Muslims at prayer at the lower right (ca. 1850-1860) by John Bingley Garland

Public domain image from Ackland Art Museum

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
11551297

View CC0 License

