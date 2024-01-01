rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551306
White Birches (ca. 1908) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

White Birches (ca. 1908) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11551306

View CC0 License

White Birches (ca. 1908) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

More