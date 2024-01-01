https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551306Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWhite Birches (ca. 1908) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11551306View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1196 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3489 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3652 x 3664 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3652 x 3664 px | 300 dpi | 38.36 MBFree DownloadWhite Birches (ca. 1908) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. More