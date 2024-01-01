rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551311
Portrait of Berlin (1913) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery.
Portrait of Berlin (1913) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11551311

View CC0 License

Portrait of Berlin (1913) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery.

