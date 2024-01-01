https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551313Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWeary of the Truth (1940) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11551313View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 932 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2331 x 3000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2331 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 15.8 MBFree DownloadWeary of the Truth (1940) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. More