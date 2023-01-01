https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551549Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPostage png ephemera art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 11551549View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1071 pxBest Quality PNG 1757 x 1255 pxCompatible with :Postage png ephemera art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More