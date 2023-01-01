Postage collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Premium ID : 11551550 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1979 x 1413 px | 300 dpi | 16.49 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1979 x 1413 px | 300 dpi