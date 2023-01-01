https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554130Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11554130View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1072 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1804 x 2525 pxCompatible with :Flower png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More