https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554762Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage man chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11554762View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1192 x 1788 px | 300 dpi | 14.99 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1192 x 1788 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage man chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More