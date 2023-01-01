https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554793Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage man chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11554793View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1298 x 1947 px | 300 dpi | 19.48 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1298 x 1947 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage man chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More