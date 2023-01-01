rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560018
Vintage mushroom chromolithograph collage element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage mushroom chromolithograph collage element. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Premium
ID : 
11560018

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage mushroom chromolithograph collage element. Remixed by rawpixel.

More