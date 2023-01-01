https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560020Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMushroom vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11560020View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2608 x 3261 px | 300 dpi | 71.03 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2608 x 3261 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Mushroom vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More