Vintage paper collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Premium ID : 11608255 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2060 x 1158 px | 300 dpi | 23.38 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2060 x 1158 px | 300 dpi