https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11654868Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Diverse colleagues work on computer notebook brainstorming line art, collage element, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 11654868View personal and business license PNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2667 pxSVG | 16.81 KBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :PNG Diverse colleagues work on computer notebook brainstorming line art, collage element, transparent backgroundMore