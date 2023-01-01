https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683895Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage botanical pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 11683895View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLarge 2725 x 1927 px | 300 dpiBest Quality 2725 x 1927 px | 300 dpi | 30.09 MBFree DownloadVintage botanical pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.More