rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11694999
Christmas Santa Claus png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Christmas Santa Claus png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Premium
ID : 
11694999

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Christmas Santa Claus png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More