https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11694999Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChristmas Santa Claus png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11694999View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1040 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1300 x 1500 pxCompatible with :Christmas Santa Claus png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More