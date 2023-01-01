https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11701824Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic chess board backgroundView public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11701824View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1143 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3299 x 1885 px | 300 dpiLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" TIFF 2000 x 1143 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3299 x 1885 px | 300 dpi | 35.61 MBAesthetic chess board backgroundMore