https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707875Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMascoutah kennel club dog show (1901) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 11707875View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 730 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2128 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3813 x 6270 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3813 x 6270 px | 300 dpi | 136.84 MBFree DownloadMascoutah kennel club dog show (1901) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More