Vintage woman chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Library of Congress More Premium ID : 11708476 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2200 x 2200 px | 300 dpi | 35.4 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2200 x 2200 px | 300 dpi