https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708484Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage woman chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePremiumID : 11708484View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 15.73 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage woman chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More