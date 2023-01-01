https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713765Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPersonal journal book, cute stationery illustration vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 11713765View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 7.3 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Personal journal book, cute stationery illustration vectorMore