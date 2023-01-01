Caduceus medicine png symbol, snake & dagger, transparent background More Free Personal and Business use ID : 11716252 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG

SVG Small PNG 800 x 1200 px

Medium PNG 1000 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 2666 x 4000 px SVG | 70.32 KB Vectors can scale to any size.

Free Download