https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717791Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRipped purple paper element, rectangular lined notepaper washi tape psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 11717791View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3999 x 2665 px | 300 dpi | 91.1 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2332 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3999 x 2665 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Ripped purple paper element, rectangular lined notepaper washi tape psdMore