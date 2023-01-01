https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721525Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese mountain & cloud, line art symbol illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11721525View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4551 x 3034 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4551 x 3034 px | 300 dpi | 79.04 MBJapanese mountain & cloud, line art symbol illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More